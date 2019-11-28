Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: To start Wednesday
Hutchison will start Wednesday's game against Golden State.
Hutchison will enter the starting five in place of Shaquille Harrison. In five other starts this year, Hutchison's averaging 8.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 22.0 minutes.
