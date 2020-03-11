Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: To undergo season-ending surgery
Hutchison (shoulder) will undergo arthroscopic surgery Tuesday to treat the acromioclavicular joint injury of his right shoulder. He will be out 12-16 weeks, which effectively ends his season.
Hutchison suffered the sprained shoulder in late November, appearing in just 19 contests since the injury. Ultimately, it wasn't healing as hoped, and he'll undergo surgery to address the issue. Given the recovery timetable, Hutchison should be 100 percent healthy by the time next season's training camp comes around.
