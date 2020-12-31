Hutchison will miss Thursday's game against the Wizards due to health and safety protocols, Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
The Bulls have three games in the next four days and five games in the next seven. It's not yet clear how many of those Hutchison is expected to miss. His absence won't significantly alter the Bulls' rotation, as he's averaging a modest 13 minutes per game.
