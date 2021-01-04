Hutchison (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) is expected to miss the Bulls' four-game road trip that begins Tuesday in Portland, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

Specifically, head coach Billy Donovan noted that Lauri Markkanen and Ryan Arcidiacono -- who haven't tested positive for COVID-19 but are ruled out through contact tracing -- were unlikely to join the team for the road trip. Reading between the lines, it can be inferred that Hutchison and Tomas Satoransky -- who are both known to have tested positive for the virus -- will also miss the road trip, and likely additional games to follow while they recover. Hutchison's continued absence has been cushioned by the recent return of Thaddeus Young, who has stepped in to absorb backup minutes at the forward spots behind Otto Porter and Patrick Williams.