Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Unlikely to play Saturday
Hutchison (shoulder) is doubtful for Saturday's game against Atlanta.
Hutchison has yet to resume contact work at practice, so it comes as no surprise that he's unlikely to take the court Saturday. He's been battling a shoulder issue since Nov. 27.
