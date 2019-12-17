Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Unlikely to play Wednesday
Hutchison (shoulder) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against Washington.
Hutchison hasn't taken the court in the month of December, and it doesn't appear as though he'll make his return Wednesday night. Denzel Valentine and Thaddeus Young should continue to see extended minutes as a result.
More News
