Hutchison (hamstring) has been upgraded to probable for Sunday's game against the Pacers.

Hutchison declared himself good to go after practicing Saturday, but the Bulls had still labeled him as questionable heading into Sunday. After re-evaluating Hutchison following morning shootaround, however, the Bulls are expected to give the forward the green light for his season debut. Hutchison won't necessarily be assured a spot in coach Jim Boylen's rotation.