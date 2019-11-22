Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Upgraded to questionable Friday
Hutchison (lower leg) has been upgraded to questionable for Friday's matchup against the Heat.
Hutchison was previously listed as doubtful, but his shin splits apparently aren't causing him as much pain as expected. Still, if he plays, it's possible he would be on a minutes limit.
