Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Upgraded to questionable Monday
Hutchison (shoulder) is considered questionable for Monday's game against Milwaukee, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Hutchison, who continues to battle right shoulder soreness, has been upgraded to questionable after being held out of Saturday's game against Atlanta. He hasn't taken the court in nearly a month but was averaging 7.1 points and 3.7 rebounds in 17.1 minutes per game prior to suffering the injury.
