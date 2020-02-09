Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Will play
Hutchison (shoulder) is available for Sunday's game against Philadelphia.
Hutchison has started each of the last two games, and he's expected to make another start at small forward Sunday. The Boise State product is coming off of a 16-point, eight-rebound, two-steal game Thursday against New Orleans.
