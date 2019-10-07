Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Will practice Tuesday
Hutchison (hamstring) will practice Tuesday, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports.
It's definitely a step in the right direction for the forward who is expected to miss the start of the season due to a nagging hamstring injury. Hutchison has recently started to run in drills and is reportedly expected to be back at practice Tuesday.
