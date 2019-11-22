Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Won't play Friday
Hutchison (lower leg) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Miami.
Hutchison was upgraded to questionable earlier in the day, but the team has ultimately decided to hold him out of this one. Thaddeus Young and Shaquille Harrison could see an uptick in playing time as a result.
