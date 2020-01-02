Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Won't play Thursday
Hutchison (shoulder) won't play Thursday against Utah, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
A shoulder injury will prevent Hutchison from participating yet again, as he has not played since Nov. 27 against Golden State. The second-year forward's next opportunity to take the floor looms Saturday against Boston.
