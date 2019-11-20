Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Won't play Wednesday
Coach Jim Boylen said Hutchison (shin) will not play Wednesday against the Pistons, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Hutchison is dealing with sore shins and will miss at least one game as a result. It's not yet clear who will start in his place Wednesday, though Thaddeus Young should benefit from an uptick in minutes. Hutchison's next chance to play will come Friday against Miami.
