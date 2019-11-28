Play

Hutchison won't return to Wednesday's game against the Warriors after suffering a right shoulder sprain.

In a strange series of events, Hutchison exited the floor only to fall in pain in the tunnel according to Nick Friedell of ESPN.com. He was later diagnosed with a right shoulder strain, though the severity of the injury is unclear. Pending an official team update, Hutchison can be considered questionable for Friday's tilt with Portland.

