Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Working in G League
Coach Jim Boylen said Hutchison (shoulder) will play with the Windy City Bulls on Friday, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.
Hutchison has been sidelined since Nov. 27 due to right shoulder soreness, so his return to game action -- even in the G League -- is a significant step towards his full return. The 23-year-old was a game-time decision for Thursday's contest before ultimately being ruled out, so he could be back on the court for Chicago in the near future.
More News
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Won't play Thursday•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Labeled as game-time call•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Deemed questionable•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Practices Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Inactive Monday•
-
Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Upgraded to questionable Monday•
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.