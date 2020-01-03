Coach Jim Boylen said Hutchison (shoulder) will play with the Windy City Bulls on Friday, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

Hutchison has been sidelined since Nov. 27 due to right shoulder soreness, so his return to game action -- even in the G League -- is a significant step towards his full return. The 23-year-old was a game-time decision for Thursday's contest before ultimately being ruled out, so he could be back on the court for Chicago in the near future.