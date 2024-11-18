Duarte closed Sunday's 143-107 loss to the Rockets with six points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds over 12 minutes.

Duarte tallied a double-digit minute total for the first time this season in Sunday's blowout loss, connecting on a pair of shots while ending as one of seven Bulls bench players with at least five points. Duarte posted his second-highest point total this year, having recorded at least a trio of points in four outings.