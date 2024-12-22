The Bulls recalled Duarte from the G League's Windy City Bulls on Saturday.
Chicago sent Duarte down to the G League to pick up some minutes after he hadn't been able to carve out a rotation spot at the NBA level this season. He'll be available for Saturday's game against the Celtics but likely won't be in store for playing time outside of a blowout scenario.
