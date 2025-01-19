Duarte is out for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers due to personal reasons, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.
Duarte doesn't have a big role in the rotation, so his absence won't affect many fantasy decisions. His next chance to play will come in the second leg of a back-to-back set against the Clippers.
