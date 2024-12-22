The Bulls recalled Duarte from the G League on Saturday.
Chicago sent Duarte down to get more game reps as he hadn't carved out a regular spot in the rotation for the Bulls this season. After playing in a pair of G League contests, he'll rejoin the NBA roster. Duarte shouldn't get much playing time when the Bulls are at or near full health.
