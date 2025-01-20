site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Bulls' Chris Duarte: Ruled out for Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Duarte (personal) won't play Monday against the Clippers.
Duarte has just 16 appearances to his name this season for an average of 4.6 minutes.
