Duarte has been traded to the Bulls as part of the deal that sent DeMar DeRozan to the Kings, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Duarte will add depth on the wings for the Bulls, though it's unclear if he'll have much of a role with the team outside of being a bench option. He made 11 starts and 59 total appearances for the Kings in 2023-24, and his averages of 3.9 points and 1.8 boards per game aren't enough to make him relevant in fantasy even if he ends up having a more significant role with the Bulls compared to the one he had in Sacramento.