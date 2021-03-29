White is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Warriors due to a sore neck.

White was not listed on the initial injury report, but his status will be something to monitor over the next few hours as the Bulls prepare to play a late game at Golden State. White is coming off of a solid showing against the Spurs on Saturday, when he posted 13 points, five rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block in 26 minutes. Since moving to the bench on March 14, White has averaged 10.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.5 made threes in 24.6 minutes per contest (eight games).