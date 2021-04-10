White played 29 minutes off the bench and registered 11 points (4-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, one rebound and one steal during the loss Friday to the Hawks.

That's six double-digit scoring efforts from White in his last seven outings though his shooting has been a bit shaky during that span. Still, he finished with just four fewer minutes than starter Tomas Satoransky, who put up a goose-egg in the scoring column though he did dish out 10 assists. White has seen at least 25 minutes in five of his last seven contests.