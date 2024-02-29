White closed with 14 points (5-20 FG, 2-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, 12 assists, one block and one steal across 50 minutes during Wednesday's 132-123 double-overtime victory over the Cavaliers.

White was inefficient from the floor during Wednesday's matchup, but the Bulls forced a pair of overtime periods and allowed the 24-year-old to drive up his counting stats en route to his fourth double-double of the season. White has converted just 23.1 percent of his field-goal attempts over his last three appearances, but he still scored in double figures in each of those matchups. The 2019 first-rounder has established a solid fantasy floor due to his scoring abilities, and he can also generate some value through rebounds and assists.