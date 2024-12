White (ankle) is available to play against the Pacers on Friday, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.

White missed the Bulls' last two games due to a left ankle sprain, but he will play in Friday's Central Division showdown. In the 10 games prior to his injury, White averaged 17.0 points, 3.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds over 31.3 minutes per game.