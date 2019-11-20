Bulls' Coby White: Available Wednesday
White (ankle) will play in Wednesday's contest against Detroit, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports.
White reportedly sprained his ankle during warmups but will ultimately fight through it and play Wednesday. The rookie is currently averaging 13.1 points and 3.8 rebounds in 25.4 minutes per contest so far this year.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.