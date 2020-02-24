White notched 33 points (11-18 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 34 minutes during Sunday's 126-117 win over the Wizards,

The rookie out of North Carolina has posted 33-point performances in back-to-back games, and he extended his double-digit scoring streak to four games. He has been outstanding in February, averaging 17.7 points per game in seven outings this month.