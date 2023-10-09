White posted 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists and two steals over 23 minutes in Sunday's 105-102 preseason loss to Milwaukee.

White led all Bulls players in scoring and assists while leading all starters in rebounds in Sunday's preseason loss to the Bucks. White will once again be a key player in Chicago's rotation this season, his fifth year in the NBA and with the Bulls. White tallied 9.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists over 23.4 minutes in 74 regular-season games in 2022-23.