White scored 20 points (7-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT) to go along with 10 rebounds and three assists across 37 minutes in Monday's loss to the Nuggets.

White topped 35 minutes for the second time in his last 14 games and continued to score at an impressive clip as a result. He's scored at least 19 points in each of his last five games, well above his season average of 16.0. White also pulled in double-digit boards to register his fourth double-double of the campaign. Despite the solid production elsewhere, White continues to provide no defensive stats, as he has just one steal in across his last 11 games.