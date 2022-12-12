White provided 12 points (4-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Sunday's 123-122 overtime loss to the Hawks.

White saw 30-plus minutes of playing time for the first time since October. While he didn't shoot very efficiently, he put up some decent numbers in the loss, hitting four shots from beyond the arc and even grabbing one steal while not turning the ball over at all. However, with the amount of guards the Bulls have at their disposal, it's just too difficult to predict what kind of playing time the 22-year-old is going to have moving forward.