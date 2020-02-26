Bulls' Coby White: Career-high 35 points Tuesday
White posted 35 points (13-21 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds and three assists across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 124-122 loss to the Thunder.
White has recorded at least 33 points in three straight games, essentially taking control of the offense along with Zach LaVine. Tuesday's 35 points marked a career high for the 20-year-old rookie. While we can't expect White to continue hitting 57.4 percent of his looks as he has over the past three, he's taking 20.3 shots per game, which should be conducive to high scoring efforts even when his efficiency normalizes.
