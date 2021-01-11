White finished with nine points (4-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 assists, eight boards and one steal in 43 minutes of a 130-127 loss to the Clippers on Sunday.

White set a new career best in assists in the contest, while also spending more time on the court than any other game in his young career. While the assists was a career best, the second-year man matched a season low in points in the contest, failing to reach double-digits for the first time since the season opener. He'll face the Celtics on Tuesday.