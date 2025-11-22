White (rest) isn't listed on the injury report for Saturday's game against the Wizards.

As expected, after resting during Friday's loss to the Heat, White will return to action Saturday. White has played twice this season, scoring 27 points against the Jazz on Nov. 16 and 25 against the Blazers on Nov. 19. While he's played well, White is still expected to have his minutes monitored and come off the bench for at least a few more games.