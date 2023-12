White recorded 20 points (7-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds and two assists across 39 minutes during Saturday's 105-92 victory over the 76ers.

White had another strong offensive showing Saturday and was one of Chicago's top performers, something that has been a trend in recent weeks. White has emerged as a proven second scoring option behind DeMar DeRozan, and he's averaging 21.0 points per game over his last 19 outings.