White added 18 points (7-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt), four assists and two rebounds across 25 minutes Thursday in the loss to the 76ers.

White has scored at least 18 points in seven straight games while also grabbing at least five boards in four of those contests, dating back to Feb. 20. During that stretch, he's averaging 20.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while connecting on 48.2 percent of his shots, including 41.7 percent from deep.