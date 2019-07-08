Bulls' Coby White: Continues Summer League surge
White totaled 15 points (7-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists and a steal across 33 minutes in Sunday's 82-75 loss to the Cavaliers in the Las vegas Summer League.
All eyes are on the Bulls' first-round pick, as the UNC product is expected to compete for the first-string point guard spot against Kris Dunn and Tomas Satoransky. He has the innate tools to succeed and we should see a lengthy reel from White in Vegas this summer.
