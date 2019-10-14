Bulls' Coby White: Contributes 18 points off the bench
White posted 18 points (6-16 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT, two rebounds and an assist across 23 minutes in Sunday's 105-91 win over the Raptors.
The backcourt players in Chicago should watch their back, as the rookie from UNC is playing well enough to grab a starting spot from one of them. While he's still raw, the superstar potential is evident, and it may only be a matter of time before he's a full-time starter. For now, he'a guaranteed member of the second or third unit and should be making consistent contributions in that role this season.
