White closed with 12 points (5-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt), nine assists, two rebounds and one block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 113-94 loss to the Knicks.

White struggled from the field but salvaged his night by handing out nine assists. With Zach LaVine (COVID-19 protocols) set to miss at least another week, White should be locked into heavy minutes moving forward. Despite a couple of glaring fantasy flaws, he is worth adding in most leagues right now.