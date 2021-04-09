White totaled 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and four turnovers in 27 minutes during Thursday's 122-113 win over the Raptors.

The 20-year-old was listed as probable (neck) before the game, but the injury did not seem to hamper his shooting. Since the Bulls' massive moves at the trade deadline, White's influence on the offense has taken a small step back (9.3 field-goal attempts per game since March 25), but he's been a bit more efficient over that stretch, connecting on just over 41 percent from the field. Considering Tomas Satoransky has continued to garner more playing time, White needs to maintain this efficiency to be a mainstay in the team's rotation.