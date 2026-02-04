White posted 21 points (7-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 131-115 loss to the Bucks.

With trade rumors swirling around him, White kept his focus on the court and produced his first double-double of the season. The 25-year-old guard has scored at least 14 points in 10 straight appearances, averaging 20.0 points, 4.8 assists, 4.0 boards, 3.3 threes and 0.8 steals over that span.