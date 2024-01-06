White recorded 22 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds and six assists across 40 minutes during Friday's 104-91 win over the Hornets.

White was oddly efficient from the field Friday and carried the Bulls offensively in this 13-point win over the Hornets, cruising their way to an easy win in a game where Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic came off the bench. White will probably see fewer touches once both LaVine and Vucevic are back in the starting lineup, but he should remain involved enough to be an asset across all formats. White is averaging 19.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game over his last 10 appearances.