White supplied 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Monday's 133-118 loss to Houston.

While the Bulls suffered a tough loss to one of the worst teams in the NBA, it was a solid night for White off the bench. The 2019 lottery pick hasn't been quite consistent enough for most standard-league managers to consider, though he's posting 10.9 points 3.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.4 threes per game over his last eight appearances.