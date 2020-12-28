White had 20 points (8-19 FG, 4-9 3PT), seven rebounds and five assists in Sunday's loss to the Warriors.
The Bulls blew a late lead and tumbled to their third straight loss to begin the season, but this was easily White's best individual performance. The second-year guard now has eight three-pointers over his last two games, though he failed to get to the free throw line in either contest. White has just four free throw attempts in 91 total minutes.
