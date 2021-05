White provided 25 points (9-16 FG, 7-12 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 33 minutes in Friday's 121-99 win over the Celtics.

White reverts back to point guard now that Zach LaVine is back, and the switch certainly seems to suit him. The UNC product gained some valuable experience as a team leader during LaVine's absence, and if Friday's box score is any indication, it seems to have had a positive effect on White's totals at his usual position.