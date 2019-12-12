White compiled 19 points (7-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 136-102 victory over Atlanta.

White took advantage of a poor Hawks' defense to score 19 points in Wednesday's comfortable victory. He was coming in on the heels of an 0-of-7 night and certainly got things back on track. White is about as up and down as you will find meaning he is far from a must-roster player in standard formats. If you need a cheap source of points, he is fine to consider for streaming purposes.