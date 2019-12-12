Bulls' Coby White: Drops 19 points in 25 minutes
White compiled 19 points (7-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 136-102 victory over Atlanta.
White took advantage of a poor Hawks' defense to score 19 points in Wednesday's comfortable victory. He was coming in on the heels of an 0-of-7 night and certainly got things back on track. White is about as up and down as you will find meaning he is far from a must-roster player in standard formats. If you need a cheap source of points, he is fine to consider for streaming purposes.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.