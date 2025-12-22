White finished Sunday's 152-150 win over the Hawks with 21 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-10 FT), two rebounds and five assists over 31 minutes.

The 25-year-old guard was one of nine different Bulls, including all five starters, to score in double digits in the highest-scoring game so far this season in the NBA. White has had troub;e staying healthy in 2025-26 and has only suited up for 12 games in total, but he appears to be rounding back into form -- he's delivered at least 20 points in five of seven games in December, averaging 19.0 points, 4.4 assists, 3.9 boards and 1.4 threes in 28.6 minutes over that stretch.