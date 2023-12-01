White registered 23 points (7-20 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal across 45 minutes during Thursday's 120-113 overtime victory over the Bucks.

The Bulls snapped a five-game losing streak Thursday, and they did it despite the absence of Zach LaVine (foot) and DeMar DeRozan (ankle). That explains the increased usage for White on Thursday, as he and Nikola Vucevic combined to score 52 points. With the status of LaVine and DeRozan in the air for Saturday against the Pelicans, White could be in line for more usage again.