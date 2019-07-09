Bulls' Coby White: Drops 25 in loss
White totaled 25 points (8-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals over 29 minutes in the Bulls' 109-72 loss to the Pelicans in the Las Vegas Summer League on Monday.
White is instant offense and has now averaged 19.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals through three games in the LVSL. The No. 7 pick has no issues with speed, explosiveness or playmaking, but there is certainly room to improve on his passing ability and decision-making. He'll have some time to work through those issues as summer league play continues.
