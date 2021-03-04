White totaled 25 points (8-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 128-124 victory over the Pelicans.

After an indifferent season, to say the least, White has looked better over the past couple of weeks and heads into the break with some momentum. It is fair to say that those who drafted the second-year player would probably be comfortable with giving him a pass-mark at this stage. However, there is certainly room for improvement and the hope would be that he can build off his last few games and turn that into a strong second half of the season.